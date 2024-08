Anti-Israel protesters in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Tuesday night (20) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA

Chicago police reported Wednesday (21) that at least 55 protesters were arrested during anti-Israel protests in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Tuesday night (20), the second day of the Democratic National Convention that is being held until tomorrow (22) in the American city.

According to the Associated Press, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said the protesters, many of whom had their faces covered, “came with the intent to commit acts of violence and vandalism” and clashed with police.

“We did not initiate the violence, but we responded to it,” Snelling said. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries. Two officers were injured but refused medical treatment because they did not want to leave the scene, Snelling said.

According to the superintendent, three journalists were among the 55 arrested, but he did not detail the charges.

On Monday (19), the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Chicago police had already arrested 13 people who were participating in anti-Israel protests, ten of them for having breached a security fence one block from the United Center, where the event in which Kamala Harris was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for the White House is being held. According to the police, these protesters did not invade the gymnasium area.

The Israeli Consulate is approximately 3 km from the United Center.