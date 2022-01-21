Store vandalized in Chicago in August 2020, during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNE FIELDS

Chicago has reached a dark mark in 2021: Cook County’s department of forensics has recorded 836 homicides, the most in 25 years. The New Year didn’t get off to a better start: last week, two 14-year-olds were murdered within a few hours; on the same day, a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was inside a car was shot and killed by two men.

Such violence is not unexpected given the problems of the city’s police force and the restrictions and lack of encouragement faced by Chicago police officers. The Chicago Police Department has a gap of more than 1,000 officers — that’s after the city slashed more than 600 police jobs in its efforts to balance the city’s budget.

The department is also facing a recruitment crisis: Only 5,000 people applied to Chicago’s police academy last year, compared with about 30,000 in previous years. The academy’s most recent class, which graduated a few weeks ago, represented an addition of just 13 new officers to the force.

Police officers have been working 12-hour shifts with little time off. “People are so tired… it’s a total burnout… working murder after murder, shooting after shooting,” a sergeant told WBEZ Chicago radio.

In December, the department canceled thousands of police days off after thieves broke into and looted several downtown stores. Arrests for violent crimes dropped 39% in 2021 compared to 2019.

The department is also working under a federal decree to reform current training, tactics and practices, which has led to a reduction in overt policing.

Other impediments to police action followed the murder of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by the police. Among other restrictions, the new policy implemented in May prohibits foot chases if there is too great a distance between the officer and the suspect and if officers conclude that they will not be able to control the suspect to be pursued if a confrontation occurs.

Department morale remains low as officers fear that a misstep or misinformation in the media could lead to drastic disciplinary action. “Many of our officers are not making arrests, they are letting go of crimes that happen right before their eyes because they don’t want to be considered racist or held accountable for any kind of misguided accusation of brutality or anything else,” said Raymond Lopez, 15th Alderman. district of Chicago at a recent City Council meeting.

Even more concerning is the city’s inability to prevent suspects accused of murder and other violent crimes from posing an ongoing threat. On Monday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told CBS Chicago that 75% to 80% of the 2,600 defendants monitored by the house arrest program were charged with violent crimes, including “about a hundred people under home surveillance who are accused of murder.”

This system has been under closer scrutiny since last year, as several people who are on electronic monitoring have committed violent crimes. Even progressive Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has expressed outrage, urging Chief Judge Timothy Evans to ensure that suspects for more violent crimes are not released from prison by the electronic monitoring program while they await trial (he has denied the request).

“Do you feel safe knowing these numbers? They are back on the streets, walking around as if there is no accountability for their actions. That’s what’s contributing to the level of audacity [dos

criminosos] that we are seeing on our streets,” she said last week.

But the mayor had a different speech in 2020. Riding the revolutionary fervor of the George Floyd protests, she called for an $80 million cut from the Chicago police budget. Now reality has arrived, and she has repeatedly asked US Attorney General Merrick Garland to send Justice Department agents to apprehend illegal weapons. “We cannot continue to put up with the level of violence we are facing right now,” Lightfoot said in a recent speech.

While homicides in Chicago increased little in 2021, at 3.2%, this increase followed a 55% increase following the repercussions of the death of George Floyd in 2020.

For all the talk of racial equality, the victims of this widespread violence are predominantly black. Last year saw the biggest disparity on record in homicides between the disproportionately white and affluent parts of Chicago and the predominantly black and Hispanic areas of the South and West Side. In the seven police precincts with the highest crime rates, the homicide rate was 25 times higher than in the rest of the city, where murders remained at lower levels.

The hurricane of violence sweeping through Chicago’s black communities should spark Black Lives Matters demonstrations across the country. Last year, 84 black children were killed in Chicago alone; it is many times the number of unarmed black Americans shot dead by police across the country.

However, the media will quickly brush aside stories like that of LaNiyah Murphy, the 20-year-old dedicated to anti-violence activism who was killed last week in Chicago, or the 97% of homicide victims last year who were non-white.

Want evidence of systemic racism? See the mainstream media’s disregard for victims of violent crime and the voices of their loved ones pleading for the police presence to be restored in their communities.

© 2022 CityJournal. Published with permission. original in english.