Writers, linguists, poets and academics are participating starting this Thursday in the fifth edition of the book fair from Chicago in Spanish, which will focus on the use of this language in USA.

The participants of the event, organized by the Editorial El BeiSman and the committee of graduates of the “Hispanic and Luso-Brazilian Studies” program of the University of Chicagowill address the production, translation and dissemination of the country’s Spanish, according to a statement released today.

Among the objectives is promote Spanish in the United States and disseminate the flourishing of literary works that are taking place throughout its territory.

More than 42 million people speak Spanish in both public and private spaces in the country, the statement stressed.

USA has climbed to the fourth position with the most Spanish speakers in the world after Mexico, Colombia and Spainand it is expected that by 2060 it will occupy the second position.

The fair It will also address the art of literary translation, the book in times of TikTok, contemporary poetry, and immigrant literature, among other topics.

Chicago’s Latino community is one of the largest in the country, with a historically significant literary and artistic production with more than 120 titles in the last decade, the statement said.

Fifth edition of the Chicago Book Fair. Photo: Capture

The event, which will take place on the campus of the University of Chicago for three days, will feature editorials from Chicago, Miami and New Mexico.

These include Alliteration Publishing, Kyrne, Ars Communis, Brown Buffalo Press, El BeiSmAn, Contratiempo, Suburbano, and Cinco Books.

In addition to being an online magazine and having an independent publishing label, The BeiSman promotes various cultural initiatives in both the Latino and Anglo communities of Chicago.

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp