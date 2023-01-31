Chicago will not prosecute American singer R. Kelly for sexual assault. That is what the public prosecutor said on Monday. According to Kim Foxx, the fallen R&B star has been in jail for decades for two other convictions and enough justice has been done.

Foxx made the decision a day before a hearing was scheduled for the sexual assault charges against four people, three of whom were minors. She said she would ask the judge Tuesday to dismiss the charges. Foxx said she spoke to the victims about this and praised the women for their “courage it took them to come forward.”

Foxx, who pleaded with the women in 2019 to step forward so she could press charges against Kelly, acknowledged the decision “might be disappointing” for victims.

Prosecutor Kim Foxx at a news conference in Chicago Monday. © AP



“enough justice”

"Mr. Kelly will probably never get out of prison for the crimes he committed," she said, referring to his previous federal convictions. "While today's cases are no longer being prosecuted, we believe sufficient justice has already been done."

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, Kelly has been convicted by federal juries in Chicago and New York of a range of crimes, including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking. He is serving a 30-year sentence in the New York case and is awaiting sentencing February 23 in Chicago federal court.

Based on the New York verdict alone, the 56-year-old will not be eligible for parole until he is around 80. Kelly is appealing against both convictions.