Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the thousands of immigrants who settled in the city, often under harsh living conditions, after crossing the southern US border to seek asylum.

The British PA Media news agency reported that the executive order is the outgoing administration’s worst prediction yet of how the most vulnerable newcomers arriving in Chicago will suffer as the city prepares for the imminent end of its ongoing financial aid.

This came nine months after the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, began moving new refugees from Central and South America to Chicago.

More than 8,000 of these immigrants have since arrived in the city.