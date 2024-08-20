Today will be Barack and Michelle Obama’s Night at the Democratic ConventionThe former presidential couple will take the stage in ‘their’ Chicago to reiterate the support they gave in July to Kamala Harris, one of the endorsements that were crucial to rallying the party around the vice president after Joe Biden’s step back, and avoiding the nightmare scenario of an internal party fight.

Michelle will be the first to speak and her speech is highly anticipated since she has been away from the political spotlight since the 2016 convention, when she uttered the now proverbial “when they go low, we go high”, referring to the attacks of Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Even though she is considered the true “rock star of the party” who has sold out arenas during her book tours, which is why her name has been persistently circulated, before and after Biden’s resignation, as a possible candidate.

“She would never run,” says a former Obama White House official, “and yet she is the Democratic favorite, even more so than her husband sometimes, and I think he knows that.” “Her voice is even louder because she is removed from politics,” echoes Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons.

Speaking of the former president, there is still much anticipation for his speech tonight that will have an important value also from a personal point of view: the meteoric rise of the then unknown candidate from Illinois to the Senate began 20 years ago with his speech at the Democratic convention in Boston, when he spoke of the “audacity of hope of a skinny kid with a funny name who believes that America is a place for him too”. An audacity that four years later led him to run for the White House and win.