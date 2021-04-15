The transfer by Nikola Vucevic was celebrated in Chicago as a step in the right direction, a turning point in the return to relevance of a franchise engaged in a rebuilding from which it was trying to hit a growth in this inviting East, so loose beyond the head (Sixers, Nets, Bucks…). But the Bulls are in a horrible, ugly, almost dramatic moment: since Vucevic arrived, they have lost eight games of eleven totals, now four consecutive including duels against some Hawks in the infield and two of the worst teams in the NBA, the Timberwolves and the Magic, who indulged (106-115) in the first game against Vuvecic after having the center during eight and a half seasons.

Marked on the calendar as a perfect game to recover sensations, it was (it is always the risk in the NBA) quite the opposite: an invitation to depression. The Bulls, again, they played nothing, depended on streak attack on the outside shot and did not defend neither little nor much, giving flight to the penultimate worst attack in the League. The Magic accepted the invitation and made a breakthrough with a scandalous 19-39 in the third quarter that turned 53-54 at halftime into a 72-93. Then the Bulls reacted, and riding a heroic attempt by LaVine (21 points in the final period) they signed a 21-5 that put them to 6 (98-104). There they failed again, including a timeout loss. And so his options ran out and a terrible defeat was consummated. The Bulls are left with a 22-32 that speaks for itself. They are tenths and they do not even have tied the very cheap play in from the east: The Raptors, with constant problems and losses, are one game away. Nor are the Wizards far off, not even the Cavaliers. A fright in the city of the wind, where expectations went the other way.

In this section with LaVine and Vucevic as the new star couple, the attack has slowed down and the defense is even more porous. LaVine pulls worse, less comfortable, and the young people are in an abysmal pothole: Lauri Markkanen and Coby White with worrying sensations and without aim, Patrick Williams (a brilliant rookie) somewhat less negative but also on a delicate stretch. Another of the young men was Wendell Carter Jr, who went to Orlando in the trade by Vucevic and did real damage on his first return to Chicago. What was missing: 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists for a player who is leaving promising sensations in the Magic after making it clear in Chicago that he needed a restart. Plus, James Ennis pulled the rifle (with all that that says about the Bulls’ defense): 22 points, 5/6 on 3s, and Gary Harris had 15 points, like Michael Carter-Williams. Facilities against a butter defense.

Vucevic shone in the second quarter and finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine tried the final reaction to finish with 30 + 5 and 7 assists. Between the two they scored 11 triples of 20 attempted. But the team does not show, even with them at a good level, traces of going somewhere. Thad Young and Satoransky go down, and Markkanen and White stayed at 8 points with a 3/10 between the two. The guaranteed job of Theis from the bench (16 + 6) was of little use. The Bulls are in the midst of an identity crisis just as the future seemed to be opening wide. Let’s see how they solve it.