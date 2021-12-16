They have shared images of the projects, although we will have to wait until February next year.

These are good times for Spanish development. With Metroid Dread as one of the games of the year, or national developments that we see in important events, the truth is that Spain is better positioned on the map of the video game industry. One of the teams that is growing the most is Chibig studio, and this week they come with news about their future.

The Valencian studio, responsible for titles such as Deiland or the most recent Summer in Mara, has announced Chibig Presents, an event where they will present three new games that they have in their hands. We can see a little of two of them in the teaser trailer that they have shared and that you can see below:

All three games are part of the same universeThe presentation will take place next February 2, 2022, with three new productions that are located in the same universe as the aforementioned titles, thus expanding the lore created by the developer. Part of these projects are being carried out by external studies, and will be published by Chibig herself.

While waiting to know in detail these news, it is worth stopping to mention a few things about its latest release. This has been successful since its premiere, currently surpassing the 300,000 copies sold. We were able to get the hang of it at the time and, in our analysis of Summer in Mara, Jesús Bella told us why it is a good option to move to summer, although his proposal falls short of what we were looking for.

