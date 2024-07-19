Tiny Wonder Studio is a new indie team formed by most of the members of Skip Ltd, the team that created and developed the Chibi-Robo series on GameCube: the studio has just put on Kickstarter his new independent production called koROBOwhich seems to present itself as a sort of heir to Chibi-Robo.

You can see the game’s Kickstarter page at this addressbut the fundraising campaign has not started yet, so there is not much information about it, for now. Tiny Wonder Team he still wants to spread the word, obviously, and see how the public will react to this new project.

koROBO is directed by Kenichi Nishi, former founder of Skip and co-director of the original Chibi-Robo, in keeping with the Gamecube series’ connections.