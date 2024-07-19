Tiny Wonder Studio is a new indie team formed by most of the members of Skip Ltd, the team that created and developed the Chibi-Robo series on GameCube: the studio has just put on Kickstarter his new independent production called koROBOwhich seems to present itself as a sort of heir to Chibi-Robo.
You can see the game’s Kickstarter page at this addressbut the fundraising campaign has not started yet, so there is not much information about it, for now. Tiny Wonder Team he still wants to spread the word, obviously, and see how the public will react to this new project.
koROBO is directed by Kenichi Nishi, former founder of Skip and co-director of the original Chibi-Robo, in keeping with the Gamecube series’ connections.
Adventures and friendship
Joining him on the team are other veterans such as Hiroshi Moriyama (the other co-director of Chibi-Robo), Keita Eto (co-director of Chibi-Robo Zip Lash), Hirofumi Taniguchi (Chibi-Robo composer) and ‘Hikarin’ (the character designer of – guess what? – Chibi-Robo).
In short, it clearly cannot be called the same thing for rights issues related to Nintendobut if it could koROBO would definitely have a different title, or at least a different prefix.
The new game was revealed during the BitSummit event in Kyoto and tells the story history of the little koROBO and Tom, a 10-year-old boy who is the “master” of the robot in question. Using koROBO, players must help various characters between the protagonist’s apartment and the surrounding environments, in a sort of action with platform and puzzle elements.
