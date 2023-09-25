Chiavari – Road consolidation underway in Maxena, in the Municipality of Chiavari. The works involve a stretch of curve at number 29. The construction of a micropile piling, the arrangement of the stone wall underneath the road and the regulation of rainwater are expected, for an amount of approximately 176 thousand euros.

«The construction site for the safety of the road leading to the Maxena district started today – declares the Councilor for Maintenance, Paolo Garibaldi – The installation of the micropiles will allow the wall to be relieved of road loads and, therefore, to avoid a new collapse of the covering. This morning the successful company started with the first phase of work which involves identifying the pipelines that cross the hairpin bend, and then proceeding with the piling of the affected area”. The project for the Maxena road, which suffered a depression in the surface, was approved by the municipal council last July.