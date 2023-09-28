Chiavari – News on the commercial front of Chiavari. The city greets the summer with a series of openings, relocations and some closures. In via Martiri della Liberazione, in front of the Kiko cosmetics shop, the ancient “Da Carlo” wood oven is about to arrive. Founded in Montebruno (in Val Trebbia) in 1886, it will bring sweet and savory delights and new employment. In fact, the search for collaborators has begun. A little further on, at number 96, a place that has been closed for some time is being renovated. In Largo Casini, next to the headquarters of the Green Cross, an artisan workshop will soon be operational: the Linda tailor’s shop. And the reopening of the “House of Oranges” is expected at number 150 Corso Dante: it closed on 20 June for the summer break, but will return in October with the “citrus fruits of health”.

In Piazza Roma 37, the Piero butcher’s shop has become an Arab meat shop for a few weeks. In via Piacenza, in the Ri district, in front of the petrol station, the florist has closed its doors. New Portofino, a perfume shop, is preparing to say goodbye to via Entella and the Gallery clothing store is leaving via Martiri della Liberazione with a special sale. Similar choice for Gabbai boutique which, in via Vittorio Veneto, empties everything and, for ten days, offers items at extremely discounted prices. Opportunities to be seized also in via Bighetti: the Tata Matilda outlet lowers its shutters and promises discounts of up to fifty percent on children’s clothes.

In via Bontà the historic Maiolica company, which deals with flooring and coverings, is changing its headquarters. He announces it with a written message, glued to the window, and a voice message, sent to the answering machine, but does not reveal – for now – the destination of the move. In Viale Arata, new developments are in sight for the Zodiac wellness beauty centre. The construction site of the Japanese restaurant which should open its doors in via Delpino is still active. It seems that the delay was due to problems with the kitchen setup. Massimo Colombi, manager of the Mignon cinema, however, denies the rumor about the risk of the theater closing. Fueled by the expiry of the rental contract at the end of the year, the false news of an imminent closing of the curtain on the only cinema left in the city has been spreading for a few days.