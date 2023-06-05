Chiavari – Management of the Municipality, we are moving towards an agreement between the Municipality of Chiavari and Virtus Entella. Meeting between the mayor Federico Messuti and the president of the team Antonio Gozzi after the latter had expressed perplexity in recent days about the announcement that the Municipality had published for the management of the stadium in which Entella play. Perplexities that had materialized with the non-participation in the tender for assignment and the tender went deserted.

Gozzi’s criticisms referred above all to the duration of the assignment in proportion to the request for the fee and the investments that the company had already made and those that it will have to make. From the meeting, it transpires that there is a willingness on the part of the parties to reach an agreement; it will be enough to meet each other on requests but everything suggests that the smoke in a few days, when the meeting is renewed, will be white.

“I listened to the needs of the company as expressed by the president Gozzi e discussed with him the main aspects related to the concession, i.e. the duration, the fee to be paid and the work to be carried out on the facility – reads a note signed by the mayor Messuti – The municipality will make the appropriate assessments, as will the sports club”. comes a “it was a very cordial meeting, we are confident that a shared solution will be found that will give mutual satisfaction”.