Second installment paid to cover 2014 and part of 2015. Last two deadlines on 30 April and 31 August of this year

Chiavari – Second installment paid by “Tigullio shipping spa” to the Municipality. The old debt contracted with Palazzo Bianco by the company that expanded the marina and manages the private part continues to shrink, Calata Ovest, with the “Marinedi srl” group. A dispute arose from the non-payment of the occupancy fee for boxes 10 and 11 of the “Luigi Gatti” public port, which was the company’s headquarters for years.