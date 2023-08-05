Chiavari – Thirty years ago, in Chiavari, he died don Lelio Podestà. Sunday 6 August, at 11, the parish of San Giovanni, led by Don Paolo Bacigalupo, he will remember it during mass. An energetic, intelligent priest, open to discussion, he was parish priest of San Giovanni between the 1960s and 1990s, a point of reference for lay people and religious. Linked to the sports world, diocesan ecclesiastical consultant of the Italian Sports Centre; director of the Marchesani House. Thanks to Don Lelio they opened the social center of San Giovanni and the courses of culture of the elderly took off, which, to the priest, announced a literary competition.

«Don Lelio – he remembers Monsignor Enrico Bacigalupohis deputy for a decade in San Giovanni and his successor – was able to profoundly renew and make the parish flourish again, left by Don Giacomo Raggio. An unconventional priest, capable of dialogue and listening, he had carefully followed the work of the Second Vatican Council and put its principles to good use”. Henry Rovegno, vice president of the Economic Society, dwells on the youth group created by Don Lelio with the aim of carving out an active role for the laity. He mentions the activity in favor of those in need of help; the magazine “Proposal”; the collective readings of the Gospel of Luke; visits to families in the parish to bring the gospel “home”; the city’s first Easter vigil; the campsites in South Tyrol (in which the future astronaut also participated Franco Malerba); the birth, in the month of December 1973, of the first neocatechumenal community in the area.

«Behind the chair in Don Lelio’s study there was a significant evangelical quotation – he recalls rovegno – In the end we will say: we are useless servants». Conrad Cicciarelli, former city ombudsman and former Adiconsum contact person, hopes that the social center will be dedicated to Don Lelio. «A dutiful act – he says – The structure was wanted and built by Don Lelio, knocking on the doors of many people from Chiavari. And to someone who asked for a favor in exchange for the generous offer, the parish priest gave it back to him, offended, because he loved freedom and dignity immensely. I regret that the center has not been named after him: it would be due recognition to one of the priests who has done the most for Chiavari and, above all, for the least”.