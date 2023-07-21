Chiavari – They could be the remains of the thirteenth-century church of San Marco, “which gave rise to the stalls ‘Sancti Marci in burgo Clavari deversus Lavaniae‘, documented in 1237″, according to Fabrizio Benente, ordinary professor of Christian and medieval archeology and pro-rector at UniGe, those found during the redevelopment works of Piazza Verdi in Chiavari. This can be read in a note from the Superintendence of Liguria which illustrates the archaeological excavations in the area. Therefore, according to the Superintendency and pending further in-depth analyses, it could be an example of ‘public archeology’ aimed at restoring an important portion of its history to the city of Chiavari.

The archaeologists Alberto Manfredi, commissioned by the Municipality of Chiavari and Nadia Campana, archaeologist official of the Supervision who has the scientific direction of the investigation, argue that “it is like opening a book: we read the clues coming from the archival documentation and try to substantiate them through the elements that emerge. Each layer of soil that we remove adds a line to this story. Now let’s try to understand the structures that emerge, recognize their chronology, their relevance to one of the different building phases that affected the square, try to identify their function and identify which of the buildings reported by the sources they can refer to. It is quite easy to the most recent structure, the Teatro Verdi, more complex for the older ones: at the moment we have been able, through a stratigraphic survey that has returned significant ceramic fragments, to date the floor in slate squares to the 17th century. It was also possible to recognize the regularity in various sections of the masonry whose wall facings refer to a late medieval construction culture referable to one of the phases of life of the Church of San Marco”.

“The restyling of Piazza Verdi is part of a wider project for the recovery and enhancement of the historic center – explains the mayor of Chiavari Federico Messuti – The square will once again be a jewel, a place of union between the center and the Rocca park”.