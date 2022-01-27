Chiavari – The Tar of Genoa he rejected the part of Puc di Chiavari relating to the Preli area towards the hill of the Graces giving reason to the environmental association Italia Nostra that had appealed. In essence, in the canceled part, the PUC incorporated an urban planning instrument already approved in 2016 together with the issue of the relative building permit, a permit that had in the meantime lapsed due to the expiry of the terms. A project that included the extension of the walk, the construction of housing units with services, beach and sea reinforcements.

“We hope that this ruling, on the one hand, will induce the Administration to definitively abandon the idea of ​​cementing even the last intact strip of the Chiavari coast. and, on the other hand, it also offers the right starting point to properly consider the landscape and environmental aspects also in relation to the further interventions planned for the already “targeted” area of ​​Preli “, reads a note from Italia Nostra section Tigullio.

“We sleep peacefully – he replies Silvia Stanig, acting mayor of Chiavari – because that area has fallen into the re-measurement of the new park of Portofino. So we had already abandoned the design hypothesis. “It is the second time in Tigullio that an urban planning tool has been rejected by the administrative justice. another; in this case it will be the Council of State that will have to make a final decision.