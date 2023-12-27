Chiavari – Postponed to January 7th the show “Piano sky” scheduled for tomorrow in Chiavari. The weather forecast led the Municipality to postpone the initiative included in the calendar of Christmas and end-of-year events.

Because of bad weather expected for tomorrow, in fact, it would not have been possible to hoist the piano above Piazza Mazzini and allow the artist to perform in safe conditions. Hence the decision to postpone the event to Sunday 7 January, with an appointment at 5pm, again in the square in front of the Palazzo della Cittadella.