Chiavari – Ri extends its hand to the last. He does it all year round, but during the Christmas holidays the parish of San Giuseppe, in Chiavari, intensifies its activity with initiatives to combat loneliness and poverty: street markets, collections and the suspended dinner. «The market – he explains Don Alberto Gastaldi, parish priest of Ri Basso – can be visited every Sunday in December, including the 24th, from 9am to 12pm. The proceeds support the activities of the parish Caritas in favor of the poor in the neighbourhood. Artisanal and Christmas objects made with passion and care by parish volunteers are on display. Furthermore, it is possible to find opportunities related to the re-use market: household items, clothing in good condition, toys. The market, active in the parish for over twenty-five years, is a real point of reference.” Help nearby, but also from a distance. Saint Joseph, in fact, supports the students of Pakistan. «During the meetings dedicated to the beginning of Advent, we launched a project to support, thanks to the collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio of Rome, the young people of Pakistan – adds the priest – Many young people struggle to find the opportunity to improve their condition and our parish wishes to bring a concrete Christmas gift. The scholarships for boys and girls – he continues – are in Karachi: the project involves four schools that use the English language for teaching. Saint Patrick High School with 26 scholarships Saint Lawrence High School with 36 scholarships, Saint Paul High School with 14 scholarships, Saint Anthony High School with two scholarships and one student funded with a master’s degree in science nursing. 75 percent of students attend lessons in the afternoon because they work for half a day to support their family.” The contribution can be delivered to the parish or via Iban bank transfer: T89U0503431980000000002242. Finally, on the evening of New Year’s Eve, the anti-loneliness dinner will be renewed in the parish hall. You can leave an offering to give dinner to a poor person.