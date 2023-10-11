Chiavari – The deaf news has been restarted. Telepace, the television station of the diocese of Chiavari, has resumed the weekly broadcast of the news translated into sign language. After the summer break, the deaf news program, created with the “Amici di Teleradiopace” association, is broadcast on Mondays, at 8.10pm and 10.35pm, and on Tuesdays at 7am, on digital channel 12. The official translator is Antonella Arpesporadically replaced by Noemi Zerbone and Danilo Monteverde. Harps is fresh from participating in the Genoese celebrations to celebrate the 170 years of the Ansaldo Energia company. Accompanied by her son Nicolò Pagliettini, singer, directed the White Hands Choir, the group founded in 2008 and made up of disabled children and adolescents aged between six and sixteen. About twenty, out of about forty members, were the choristers who performed in Genoa. «The choir – he explains Harps – was born as an experiment with the aim of making music accessible to my deaf sister. A natural choice having a composer husband and a singer son. I promised myself to restore the emotions that music gives.” The White Hands Choir is a precious reality. As demonstrated by the 2.8 million viewers on Youtube.