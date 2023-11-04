Chiavari, the Entella river floods due to rain and storm surge



Chiavari – Entella river flooded in Chiavari a few minutes before midnight. The heavy insistent rains of the last few hours (and the concomitant storm surge, which prevented the watercourse from regularly discharging into the sea) caused the river to flood, which finally overflowed, with consequent flooding: the problem, for now, that for now it’s just about the floodplain areas, i.e. those immediately adjacent to the banks that facilitate the outflow of the flood. However, the situation is constantly monitored by firefighters, local police and civil protection.