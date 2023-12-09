Chiavari – The CityPass doubles. Chiavari has decided to extend the benefits for elderly people who travel on buses, on an experimental basis, from six to twelve months. The innovation, approved by the municipal council on the recommendation of the deputy mayor and councilor for social services, Michela Canepa, will be in force from next year. CityPass is a card that is given to residents who are between 65 and 69 years old and who request it. Allows you to use Amt buses for free. So far for six months, from January, for a whole year.