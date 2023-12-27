Chiavari – Meets on December 28th, at 7pm town Council of Chiavari. AND the last session of 2023. Among the topics on the agenda are: the approval of the financial forecast budget 2024-2026 and that relating to the periodic recognition of public shareholdings and the report on the recognition of local public services; the green light for the 2024 IMU rates; consent to the agreement for the establishment and functioning of the single purchasing body; the new municipal regulation for the concession of areas for traveling entertainment activities; the recognition of the legitimacy of the sentence issued by the Court of Appeal of Genoa relating to dispute between the Municipality and a Superintendency official over a sign posted in via Delpino in 2018 and deemed defamatory.

“The truth will emerge about the author of the sign,” he announces Nicola Orecchia, group leader of “Chiavari con te!”. The motions include those of the city councillors Mirko Bettoli, Antonio Bertani, Alessandro Calcagno, Silvia Garibaldi, Giovanni Giardini and Nicola Orecchia on the “Spazio Lido”; those of ear relating to the appeal for the reorganization of gambling in Italy and the legacy of Marisa Orlandi to help the poor of Chiavari. Also under discussion are Garibaldi's questions on the Municipality and Economic Society's tender and on sea defences; Of Bertani on the surf reef; Of Gardens and Orecchia on the Rocca Park home of the Portofino museum and that of ear on the housing emergency.