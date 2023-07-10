Chiavari – Terminus Amt, the controversy does not subside. After the no of the unions, the perplexities of the local transport company and the concerns of the mayors of the hinterland, the initiative of the Municipality of Chiavari also clashes with the opposition expressed by the citizens’ circles of Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia . “We are strongly opposed to the transfer of the bus terminal from Piazza Nostra Signora dell’Orto to other more peripheral areas”, they say Sandro Garibaldiregional councilor e Valentina Mantovanicity coordinator, for the League, Alex Molinaricitizen coordinator and president of the Brothers of Italy territorial circle, “Terra dell’Entella” of Brothers of Italy and Mariagrazia OlivaForza Italia coordinator from Chiavari.

«In all cities – they continue – the bus terminals are located near the railway stations so that the logical interchange between the rail and road transport systems is favoured. The decision to cancel the Chiavarese terminus, if implemented, would seriously compromise the vocation of Chiavari as a “barycentric city” with respect to the area that welcomes, through public transport, thousands of students and commuters in general every day. We would not – they continue Garibaldi, Mantovani, Molinari And Olive – that this choice was motivated by the desire to recover a handful of parking spaces when, on the other hand, hundreds have been suppressed to create dangerous and little-used cycle paths”. The eviction that Palazzo Bianco has announced for August 1st does not seem to meet consensus and risks triggering a new political conflict.