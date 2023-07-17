Chiavari – The Bellagamba pharmacy in Chiavari has activated the telecardiology service. Performances are free. From the month of July, anyone who wishes, provided they are in possession of a medical prescription, will be able to carry out an electrocardiogram, pressure Holter and cardiac Holter in the pharmacy in via Martiri della Liberazione to check the rhythm of the heart beats and the electrical activity of the Heart.

The examination according to the Holter method is non-invasive and involves recording the electrical activity of the heart using a small portable device (a recorder) connected to the skin via some electric wires and adhesive electrodes (small platelets) positioned on the chest. Analysis of the trace recorded for twenty-four hours can reveal a rhythm disturbance (arrhythmia) or insufficient blood supply to the heart, ie ischemia. Any symptoms reported by the patient during the recording period may be correlated with changes in the electrocardiogram.

The cost of the test will be fully reimbursed by the NHS. The reservation will be made directly in the pharmacy, presenting the prescription of the general practitioner or specialist. «The Bellagamba pharmacy, which is part of the “Farma acquisition holding spa” group – explain the owners – confirms with this new service its central role as a pharmacy of services in the Ligurian territory. We renew our commitment to place ourselves as a point of reference for citizens on issues related to health and well-being”.