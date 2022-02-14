The person in charge, a convict from Genoa, was identified by the cameras

The Park of Memory of Chiavari

Genoa – On the eve of the Memorial Day he drew a swastika on the plaque dedicated to the Rapallo lawyer Giacomo Cohen Da Silvadeported and killed in 1943 in the concentration camp of Auschwitz, in the memory park of Chiavari. But his offense did not remain anonymous.

In recent days the agents of the Chiavari police station they identified the author, a 33-year-old Genoese and reported him for soiling e aggravated disfigurement.

Man, with precedents for theft and drugswas identified thanks to the video surveillance cameras in the area.