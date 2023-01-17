Chiavari – “The strong storm that is hitting the territory of Chiavari has damaged a stretch of embankment of the Entella riverin the park at the roundabout in via Trieste”. The mayor of Chiavari Messuti writes it.

It was the cause of the damage the strength of the waves. “We intervened immediately to secure the area – writes Messuti – Tomorrow (Wednesday 17 January, ed) we will proceed with the verification of the entire riverside, we will fly a drone to check from above and we will carry out the restoration works”.