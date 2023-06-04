Chiavari – Red flags and rainbow flags, but above all whistles and stadium chants to contest the presence of the former Northern League senator Simone Pillon in Chiavari, host of the Festival of the Word. The Northern League lawyer is challenged for his extreme position on de facto couples, on civil rights for gays and lesbians.

A moment of the dispute (Flash photo)

But its presence in addition to flags and slogans of protest has also brought cancellations of characters invited by the organizers of the event who judged the comparison with Simone Pillon inadequate. The singer Ivan Cattaneo has a different opinion, accepting the dialogue precisely by emphasizing how in a democracy it is necessary to respect the right to speak.



Pillon on stage with Ivan Cattaneo (photo Flash)

Also present, in support of Pillon, was a group of members of the Northern League of Tigullio.