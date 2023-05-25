Chiavari – A new public parking free in Viale Tito Groppoin Chiavari, next to the Lido bathing establishment, with 18 parking spaces, one of which is for the disabled, and 11 for motorbikes.

From 1 June to 30 September parking will be regulated with a parking disc from 8 to 20, for a maximum duration of 4 hours. The rest of the year without time limits.

“Easy to reach and free, the new stalls are in an ideal location a few steps from the beaches and the Lungo Entella, also convenient for getting to the center thanks to the two nearby underpasses – explains the mayor Federico Messuti – We are communicating with Rfi in order to be able to use both a part of the processing area in Corso De Michiel, near the Santa Maria hotel, as a new car park and the fifth platform of the station to expand Piazza Leonardi”.