Chiavari – Ready on new calendar of the Tigullio Family Center. December, in via della Cittadella 4, in Chiavari, is the month of holiday workshops and the first part of January will still be characterized by the magical atmosphere of Christmas. Next Tuesday, but also on 14 and 21 December, from 5pm to 6pm, “Readings and songs under the tree” for children from zero to three years old. Saturday 16th, from 10.30 to 11.30, “Don’t call me flyer: a reading with a magical and… real ending”, an activity aimed at the 4/10 year age group. On Wednesday 27 December, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, we will continue with “Legoclick: our photo with Lego” for users between four and ten years old.

Thursday 28 December, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, “Riciclogiocando: the enchanted landscape” for users between two and six years old. On January 4th we will greet the start of the new year with the “Sensorially: the magical snowman” workshop: from 10.30 to 11.30 with children between one and four years old. On Friday 5 January, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, the 3/8 year age group will be engaged in “The magic of Natalia: workshop show for families”. Furthermore, in December and during the school break, the baby point in Piazzale San Francesco is open: from 10 to 12, games, music and stories. All activities are offered free of charge. Registrations at 335/8348574.