Chiavari – Marconi Delpino says no to the Made in Italy high school. The Chiavari-based institute extends the ranks of Italian schools which, called upon to express their opinion on their candidacy to activate the new course of study, prefer at the moment to decline the invitation, confirming what has already been underlined by many managers in the country, i.e. the lack of time necessary to carry out the necessary checks and start an organizational machine which is anything but simple and, to be honest, a bit confusing at the moment. At the end of a collegial meeting, which was held today, at the request of the regional school office, black smoke rose from Marconi Delpino: «For the 2024/2025 school year our school will not activate the Made in Italy high school. Italy”, says the head teacher Paola Salmoiraghi, who on the threshold of the open day that will take place on Saturday in his school anticipates: «Our high school is working very well. The Human Sciences stream (precisely the one in which the Made in Italy high school should be activated) and the Social Economics are having great success while the two streams, so to speak more traditional, classical and scientific, have been reconfirmed at the top in the national rankings for Invalsi results but also in research that verifies the post-diploma results of outgoing students”.

In short, despite somewhat similar perspectives on the futuristic Italian school, the Chiavari school responds with the solidity of two courses that train students capable of excelling in any university faculty: «Even at the last open day, I addressed the parents who came to find out the modus operandi of our school I said: be proud of a school that lets your children study – he underlines Salmoiraghi – The habit of studying, beyond the notions and training tout court, remains an exceptional training ground for facing the difficulties of life.”

However, there is no shortage of news at Marconi Delpino too. During the open day which will take place tomorrow, from 3pm to 6pm, the Rondine Section will also be presented, which will be activated in the Human Sciences (first school at regional level) for the next school year: «We are enthusiastic and proud to have received a such a high level proposal – declares the manager – that it will make us all grow. In our high school we will activate the Rondine Section, for which the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, signed the memorandum of understanding precisely in order to propose the experimentation in schools”. An experiment which, as the representatives of “Rondine–Cittadella della pace” themselves explain, «is based on the agreement with the Mim, aimed at promoting both the creation of a Rondine section and the diffusion of the Rondine method in Italian schools, also through the creation of national and international networks. An experiment that puts the teacher-student educational relationship back at the center and trains students in the creative transformation of conflicts, an inclusive school that promotes the culture of peace and dialogue.”