Chiavari – “Il trophyio” arrives. The fresh pasta artisan (“Raw and cooked”, as the company slogan states) opens in Corso Garibaldi, in Chiavari, in the premises which, until December 2022, occupied the “Fashion Center”. Operational since 1970, “Il Trofiaio” adds a fourth point of sale, along the coast, to the three existing in Genoa: Molassana, Sestri Ponente, Piazza Colombo, in the centre. The works to adapt the premises are underway. The inauguration is imminent. The search for staff – shop assistants and expert chefs – is open. “Il trophyio” is a pasta factory: it sells wholesale, retail and has spaces equipped for on-site consumption. In November you can enjoy trofie, ravioli, pansoti, gnocchi, chicche, trenette, tagliolini, tagliatelle, lasagne, tortellini and much more. Seasoned with pesto, walnut sauce, ragù and sauces to discover. The three brothers Zupancich (Ivan, Franco and Giuseppe) join the other Genoese entrepreneurs who have chosen to focus on Chiavari by opening a business in the city. It has happened several times in recent years.

Via Martiri della Liberazione is mainly attracting the attention of investors. A street that, also thanks to new arrivals, continues to transform. It confirms itself as the heart of Chiavarese commerce and a privileged showcase, but also a modern reality open to new brands and alternative activities to the traditional ones. Among the first to choose Chiavari to test its response to the consolidated success in other cities, in 2015, was the Tossini bakery from Recco, which settled in via della Cittadella and, in the meantime, also renovated the shop and bar. Subsequently, from Genoa, “Rooster streetfood rotisserie” arrived, which at the beginning of August two years ago took the place of the historic Pettinaroli delicatessen. Also in 2021, in September, in Corso Garibaldi, the private multi-specialist clinics of Casa della Salute opened, which, this year, in February, acquired the Chirotherapy Institute of Rapallo and Genoa and, on 10 July, inaugurated the nineteenth location in Piazza della Libertà, Lavagna. Returning to scrutinize the arrivals table in via Martiri della Liberazione in Chiavari, the date of 14 February 2022 stands out. The day in which many couples celebrated the anniversary of Valentine’s Day by tasting the pinsa of “Cà de pria dei caruggi”, another Genoese activity that has decided to conquer a market segment of the Tigullio. For a few days the ancient wood-fired oven “Da Carlo”, founded in Montebruno (in Val Trebbia), has been tempting those who pass in front of number 117 by serving the famous canestrelli and more. These are some recent examples of the arrival in the city of restaurants, takeaways, pastry shops and medical facilities that have been operating in the Genoese area for years. There is no shortage of well-known clothing brands such as Falconeri and commercial chains. Signs that light up next to those of the historic shops of Chiavari enriching the offer and confirming the powerful commercial attraction of the city.