Chiavari – 2024 will also bring news on the commercial front. The end of 2023 and the beginning of the new year, in Chiavari, coincide with closures, inaugurations and modernizations of several shops.

Curadini fabrics and furnishings, operational since 28 March 2015 in the headquarters in viale Millo 50 (on the corner with Corso Genova), is preparing to lower the shutters in a few weeks. Negotiations underway for the venue, which covers one hundred and fifty square metres. No contact, for now, has been defined, but there are rumors in the city – which the ownership of the property does not confirm – about the opening of a new point of sale of a large-scale retail trade giant already present with several stores in the city. Curadini, a point of reference for the traditional Genoese mezzari (sheets with which women in the Middle Ages draped themselves and covered their heads, today transformed into furnishing accessories), is a shop whose motto, “Textile emotions since 1949”, establishes the long experience in the sector.

Last days of activity for Roberta Cassini and Goffredo Feretto, owners of the Paoline editions bookshop at number 6 of Piazza Nostra Signora dell'Orto, set to close on 31 December. The Genoa club's Christmas store has just debuted on the Chiavari market, a temporary shop that opened its doors in via Vittorio Veneto 48; the Caligo cocktail bar in via Filippini 11; the Datterino restaurant in Corso Valparaiso 34; the Floret goldsmith's workshop in via Bighetti 73; the Trofiaio in Corso Garibaldi, 37/39.

Ready to go Fusion ginger, the new oriental restaurant in via Delpino 14. Maintenance work finished and inauguration took place last December 16th in via Entella 188, where the “On tap” brewery opened its doors. In the same street, the large space that housed a Chinese restaurant until the beginning of 2020 remains for sale; the commercial space at number 172 is closed and the shop selling food products from South and Central America has ceased trading.

Number 27 in Corso Garibaldi and the space (which initially housed a summer clothing shop and, until last spring, a rotisserie) overlooking the seafront named after the Gotuzzo shipyards and the exiles have been emptied and awaiting new tenants. Italians from Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia, in Preli.

Zodiac beauty center closed of viale Arata 4. Renovation work underway in Piazza Roma/Corso Dante to transform the haberdashery at number 7 into a fish shop. Construction site also open in via Piacenza 18 to modernize the headquarters of Frigoline, a thermo-hydraulic and air conditioning company. Notice of cessation of activity on the windows of a perfumery in Via Entella, a short distance from Vico Malpertuso and the Monteverde pharmacy. Sale of business announced for another perfumery, Tamani Oriente, in Corso Italia 41.