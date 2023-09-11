Chiavari – The city rediscovers its futurist nature. The actor will bring it out on Saturday 16 September, at 9pm Massimiliano Finazzer Flory, protagonist of the show “Futurist Evening” scheduled on the seafront Italian exiles from Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia. Chiavari, defined as “futuropolis” by the poet and playwright Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, during the 1931 visit, pays homage to its history with a special evening. Organized by the Municipality and «capable – as the Tourism councilor explains, Gianluca Ratto – to exalt the value of energy, movement, words in freedom, the need to renew starting from the values ​​of the futurists: courage, temerity, speed, originality, audacity, freedom, triumph of novelty and complete acceptance of technological civilization”.

The actor and director Finazzer Flory clarifies that “Futurist Evening”, which was also staged in Japan and Israel, «wants to avoid the hypocritical separation between art and life by following a rigorous path, taken from the official texts of Filippo Tommaso Marinetti And Giovanni Papini – essayist and Franciscan tertiary, ed – between 1909 and 1922. He does this thanks to the combination of voice, music and futurist dance». On stage with the interpreter will be Elio Marchesini, percussion virtuoso. The contemporary dance choreographies, however, are signed by Michela Lucenti.

«The digital revolution we are experiencing would not have been possible without a previous cultural revolution, which was Italian, and is called Futurism – adds the actor – Filippo Tommaso Marinetti anticipated by a century Steve Jobs And Mark Zuckerberg: futurist intuitions make Google and Facebook pale. What are the workshops hanging from twisted wires in the clouds if not satellites and iCloud? The wireless imagination is wireless and social networks. Futurism is the last Italian movement after the Renaissance to have invented something unique and universal. Let us pay homage to him: the age to come will be electric. In fact, it already is. As Marinetti wanted.”

The latest success of “Futurist Evening” was at the Teatro Piccolo in Milan and the show was made into a film for New York television, the Nyctv channel. «An extraordinary event, which was sold out at every repeat, in Italy and abroad – he adds Rat – At the foot of the Fara Colony, suspended between the sea and the sky, the performance of Massimiliano Finazzer Flory will enchant the audience. It will ferry him into a futuristic atmosphere, between imagination and poetics, between science and technology. Chiavari hosted the event on 22 November 1931 Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, who came to the city to inaugurate the new Exhibition Palace. Precisely on that day, one of the first airplane lunches in history took place at the Grand Hotel Negrino and dishes inspired and designed by the Futurists were served. On Saturday – concludes the councilor – we will welcome an evening that refers to that historical and artistic dimension because Chiavari confirms itself as a city of doing. Some ideas. Of the future”. Free admission. In case of rain the show will take place in the San Francesco auditorium.