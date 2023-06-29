Chiavari – For the first time the students of thegeotechnical address of the Technical and Professional Institute of Chiavari. Created, in 2022, from the merger of the Technician In memory of the dead for the country and the technician and professional Caboto, the institute, directed by Maria Antonia Nastasi, activated, before the pandemic, the Geotechnical address within the course for Surveyors and, in addition to fifth graders, it also has a third grade.

«A choice that arises from the need to cover a demand from the labor market – says Rocco Davì, professor of Technologies for the management of the territory and the environment -. An innovative address, aimed at protecting the territory and contrasting hydrogeological criticalities. Students are provided with the basics for develop geological studies and their application in engineering works for the defense and management of quarries, tunnels and landfills and for the reclamation of polluting sites, slope stability, landslide monitoring. At the end, the students of this course will have an overview of applied geology and technologies for surveying and for planning dedicated interventions, without forgetting that mining is still one of the excellences of the eastern valleys».

The Chiavarese institute is one of the few, in Italy, to have given life to this course and the class that, these days, supports the high school diploma, «is the only fifth geotechnical to complete the course in Liguria – , explain Luca Ricci, teacher of the Design Laboratory, and Fabiana Reffi, teacher of Topography -, thanks to the instruments available to the school, from the thermal imaging camera to the GPS, from the GIS software to the total stations. Equipment that will be further enhanced thanks to Pnrr funds. The meteorological station on the roof of the institute is another tool to support studies on climate change and on issues related to hydrogeological instability and flash floods which periodically affect Liguria and beyond. The station is connected, on the Net, with the Raffaelli Observatory of Casarza Ligure of the Cima Foundation network».

Among the fifth-year geotechnical students, the oral exam has just been completed by Elisa Sanguineti and Elisa Andreoletti, both satisfied above all for the topic of the second essay, “Design, cultivation and recovery of an extractive site»