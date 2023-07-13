Chiavari – “Virtus Entella srl ​​yesterday again notified the municipality of Chiavari a appeal to the Tar against the tender for the management of the municipal field in via Gastaldi. Today the structure is in order and the investments have been amortized and forfeited. The new tender published, for a period of 12 years, provides for the payment of 60,000 euros per year to the municipality of Chiavari, or 5,000 euros per month. Sums, as defined in the new regulation, which can be deducted from the investments that the manager intends to make in the structure and, in the event that they are deemed necessary, they will also be able to cancel the fee”. This was declared by the mayor of Chiavari Federico Messuti who attacked the president Gozzi in a note.

“It finally appears clear what the intention of the president Antonio Gozzi is on the field of Via Gastaldi: obtain contributions from the municipality to let the first team of Entella play. Did he perhaps hope that the people of Chiavari would pay another 480,000 euros out of their own pockets as happened with the previous management? Virtus Entella, as we have always confirmed, being registered for the next championship, will play at the municipal. That has never been questioned by our administration.”

For Messuti though Entella, beyond the controversy over the management of the Comunale, will still play their home matches in Chiavari. “The hypothesis of having the highest category team of our city play in Cremona was a simple affirmation for political purposes. All the people of Chiavari are able to make their assessments with serenity. Our administration is required to protect the interests public and have the structures it owns made available to the citizens – concludes Messuti – We will await the outcome of the tender. We can say with certainty that Virtus Entella will continue to play the official matches in the municipal field in via Gastaldi, regardless the new manager and from judicial disputes. We are always for our team: go Entella!”.