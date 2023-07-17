Chiavari – Studio Sciandra & associates of Chiavari awarded again by the Milan Polytechnic. This time it is “Crypto in cloud” to conquer digital recognition, in the accountants category, at the Corso Dante study. A new generation company (a startup), destined to land on the market between September and October, followed by the study of everything concerning the calculation of taxation of cryptocurrencies.

Founders of “Crypto in cloud” are James Goriaaccountant of Studio Sciandra & associati; Leonard BishopCEO of Blockchain Pro; Alessio Pezzinweb 3.0 advisors; Diego Piraschief executive officer of Omicron Consulting; Louis Cattaneo, president of Omicron Consulting. The technical committee is made up of the lawyer Andrea Berruto and by accountants Gianmarco Brega, Giovanni Passarini And Diego Zanella.

«In Italy, the tax return of those who own cryptocurrencies is a complex process. Long and complicated – he says Gory – Many colleagues are not yet aware of the new legislation and calculation methods. “Crypto in cloud” is a digital solution to help those who own crypto in Italy with their tax return. It allows you to speed up, simplify and make i streamlined tax processes and accurate, supporting both those who own digital currencies and accountants».

The digital professional award is promoted by the Observatory of professionals and digital innovation of the School of management of the Milan Polytechnic and aims to support and disseminate the culture of innovation within the firms of lawyers, accountants, accountants, consultants of the work and multidisciplinary realities.