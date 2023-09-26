Chiavari – The Chiavari city council will meet on Friday. The meeting, scheduled for 7pm, will formalize the subrogation of the majority councillor Andrea Dagnino (“Avanti Chiavari”) who, by resigning, left his place in the assembly to the first of the non-elected members: Giuseppe Lagomarsino. Councilor who returns to sit in the council chamber after previous administrative experiences. To be defined who will be delegated to the sport Dagnino he left.

Still on the subject of resignations, one of the alternate members of the Palazzo Bianco electoral commission has also left office and among the other matters on the agenda is the integration of the member. The councilors are called to approve last year’s consolidated budget and the definitive project relating to the first batch of hydraulic works on the valley bottom section of the Rupinaro stream. The works concern the rehabilitation, consolidation and restructuring of the bank defenses and the bridge of via Castagnola with consequent adoption of the urban planning variant to the municipal plan. The intervention to make the watercourse safe also involves the expropriation of the Rupinaro embankments.

«The administrative process is progressing correctly – explains the mayor, Federico Messuti – The technical offices and the municipal secretary are responding to the observations received for the expropriation proceedings. Some citizens highlighted aspects that required inspections. In cases where it proved necessary, checks were carried out. We have already launched the tender for the works on the embankment of the condominium in Corso Genova 11, which did not require expropriations and whose project is also shared in terms of the division of construction costs. The construction site will open by the end of the year.”

Also under discussion is the definition of the objectives for “Marina Chiavari srl”, a company entirely controlled by the Municipality, for the current year. Five questions. Of the minority council group leaders Giovanni Giardini And Nicola Orecchia on the Municipality’s refusal to find premises for the Adult Education Center and on the works at Palazzo Ferden; Of Silvia Garibaldi on Piazza dell’Orto; Of Antonio Bertani And Mirko Bettoli on nursery schools.