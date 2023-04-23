Genoa – The two 23-year-old boys who yesterday afternoon crashed their large-engined car into a tree in Chiavari are both hospitalized in intensive care, with a prognosis reserved for the Policlinico San Martino hospital. Their conditions are very serious.

The accident took place in viale Kasman. The car in which they were travelling, a large-engined BMW, first hit the central reservation sidewalk then, out of control, crossed the two lanes that lead towards Carasco until it ended its race against a tree. The impact was so strong that it was heard tens of meters away. To rescue them, two rescue helicopters had to intervene: that of the fire brigade and the one stationed at the Albenga airport.

The dynamics of what happened is now being examined by the agents of the local police of Chiavari, which intervened together with the State Police for the findings of the case and to dispose of the traffic that was completely paralysed. The alarm went off shortly after 6pm. “We heard the noise of the wheels and then a roar,” they said. some witnesses. What is known of the accident has been reconstructed by the agents thanks to the testimonies of the people present on the spot. The car in which the two twenty-year-olds are traveling takes viale Kasman in north direction. Just before the fire station, the crash. The car, it seems from the first reconstructions, faces an overtaking but the driver’s side wheels collide against the central reservation sidewalk. At this point, the vehicle deviates to the right at speed, does not impact against any other vehicle in transit but ends its run against a tree.

The collision, from the driver’s side, was extremely violent. Strong enough to tear the grip of the seat belts safety. The conditions of the two young men, on the other hand, appear desperate to the first people who come running. On site, the emergency center, the volunteers of the Green Cross of Chiavari and the Red Cross of Cogorno, as well as the 118 medical personnel and the firefighters. Police and local police also arrive in Viale Kasman. The conditions of the two young people, however, are very serious. For both, the intervention of theair ambulance: both the fire brigade helicopter stationed at the Genoa airport and the Grifo helicopter stationed in Albenga are alerted. The driver, revived on the spot, was then first accompanied to the San Martino hospital in Genoa. A few minutes later, the other flight accompanied his friend. Both are hospitalized in the intensive care unit.