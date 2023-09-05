Chiavari – “Author’s notes at Palazzo Rocca”. The historic building of Chiavari, Friday and Saturday, will host two evenings of contemporary music. The concerts by singer-songwriters and performers from the folk, pop and rock scene are free and scheduled at 9 pm in the garden of the museum complex. Friday women’s stage with the Rhodian singer-songwriter Hiswho, in trio with Marco Parano on percussions and Mark Nava on guitar, he will play the latest successful singles “Vengo dal Sud” and “Quello che ti pare”, as well as excerpts from his first album “Strane intuizioni”. Following her will be the Genoese singer-songwriter Christine Nicoco-founder of the Lilith festival, to welcome the public with the repertoire of the latest album: her guitars will be the rock heart of the live performances.

The multifaceted artist from Rapallo will have the task of closing the evening the day after tomorrow Giua (Maria Pierantoni Giua) than with the organist Richard Thesis will propose “Retablos”, a journey between songwriting, popular songs and instrumental music, which represents the perfect meeting of their artistic paths.

On Saturday evening the “Notes of the author” will be those of the Milanese singer-songwriter Paolo Saporiti – the artist boasts ten solo albums and two as Todo Modo – who will play the most intimate pieces of his career including the excerpts from the new album to be released in October, “You know swimming very well” and “You are beautiful / the dignity of Elena”, passages that collect the most emotional part of the artist and that tell one of the most tragic pages of crime news of our country.

To close the two days will be Geneva DiMarco with the show “Donna Ginevra and the lunar stations”, a concentrate of fifteen years of musical research in which the Tuscan singer-songwriter wants to discover and rediscover the popular tradition of the sounds of the world. There will be no shortage of giveaways Battiato, Csi and De Andrè. She will be accompanied on this journey by Francesco Magnelli (virtuoso of piano and mnellophoni) and Andrew Salvadoribusy with guitars, tzouras, mandolin and loopstations.

“Author’s notes at Palazzo Rocca” is an event organized by the Tigullio Eventi cultural association under the supervision of Silvia Stanig, Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Chiavari. All concerts will start at 21. Admission is free while seats last. For any reservations you can contact the number 347/7579401 or send messages via WhatsApp or via [email protected].