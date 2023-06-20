Chiavari – «Let’s make Chiavari a city against smoking: no smoking on the beach and more trash cans along the streets». It is the appeal around which Davide Grillo, head of the Five Star Movement of Chiavari, tries to gather the adhesion of all the urban political forces. Majority and minority.

Grillo, who during the event “Walk, pedal, play” participated in the recovery of fifteen thousand butts organized by the boys of the group “Clean up the paths”, recalls that this type of waste “occupies the first place in the unenviable ranking of waste most produced by man”. And that “if not disposed of properly, cigarette butts are broken down by factors such as sunlight and humidity and release microplastics, heavy metals and many other chemicals, with an impact on health and ecosystems”.

Grillo, statistics in hand, highlights that an estimate attributes to sixty-five percent of smokers the bad habit of not properly disposing of cigarette residues. Which, when they end up in the sea, need five to twelve years to decompose.

«Considering all this – writes the pentastellato – I ask that the Municipality of Chiavari take action to ban smoking on the beaches as early as this bathing season and to equip the city with more butt collectors. I appeal to all political forces, majority and minority, for this motion to be carried forward, trusting that political distances will be put aside and attention will be paid to protecting the environment. A true legacy that we will leave to our children.”