Chiavari – The police arrested a 30-year-old man for the crimes of personal injury, resistance and violence against a public official. Yesterday afternoon a patrol car from the Chiavari police station was sent from the Operations Room at Corso Dante during a regular territorial control service, as a man he punched a passerby. After the officers arrived at the scene, the citizens present immediately indicated to them the 30-year-old who was trying to get away.

The policemen thus reached him, but suddenly the man started to struggle trying to hit them. After a brief scuffle in which two policemen were shot in the leg and wrist, the man was contained (also thanks to the help of a local police patrol) and accompanied to the local police station.

In the afternoon, testimony was collected from the hit passer-by who presented a conspicuous bruise on the left side of his face, who declared that he not knowing the reasons for the violence suffered. This morning the process by express.