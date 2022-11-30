Mexico.- The reflectors on the four years of government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador have been monopolized by the recent mega-march that the president himself led. However, political analysts who are experts in public management and electoral processes pointed out for Debate that beyond the mobilization, the government results in terms of safety, health, gender equality and public administration they have fell short. They anticipate a 2023 and 2024 electoral cut from the Government Palace.

Debts

Javier Rosiles Salas, an academic at UNAM who is an expert in political parties, electoral processes, and government policy, pointed out for Debate that the problem of the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been in the poor government effectiveness.

He analyzed that during his campaign, AMLO raised an ABC very well, which was austerity, bureaucracy and corruption, which allowed him to win the Presidency. However, the specialist emphasized that already in the exercise of the government, this ABC cannot be fulfilled.

We recommend you read:

“The results in the exercise of the government have not been as expected. It seems to me that the most worrying issue is security. There is no progress, I think there is not even a strategy, I say this with great respect, ”she emphasized.

Security

In this sense, he mentioned that Creating a National Guard is not a strategy, but one more element of the state which so far does not give the results that are required. Alberto Bayardo Pérez Arce, a specialist in public policy and management, added in an interview for Debate that not only is impunity not being abated generated by organized crime groups and common crime, but rather In addition, a climate of polarization has been created that has been feeding, very clearly, the discursive strategy of President López Obrador himself. “The issue of pacification, which was the situation that was most seen as a demand during the electoral campaign, is still pending,” he pointed out.

We recommend you read:

Public administration

For the Iteso specialist and academic, Pérez Arce, another pending issue it is the disappearance of people. At this point, he considered that Mexico is the worst country, not only because of the magnitude of the phenomenon but also becauseOr do you know when it will be fixed?. “Here, not only are many who disappear not found, but they also continue to disappear,” he criticized.

In this context, he added other pending issues such as equity and gender violence and femicides. Javier Rosiles Salas, an academic at UNAM, added that another important point is that López Obrador, in order to solve public problems, needs to consider the public administration, but he has repeated on several occasions that he does not trust it. “In these four years, the instrument with which the Executive could solve the problems is the public administration and it is not taking it into account, in fact, it is very suspicious of it,” he said.

promises

Both Alberto Bayardo Pérez Arce and Javier Rosiles Salas agreed that the next two years of AMLO’s government will take an electoral line. Víctor Alarcón Olguín, a Mexican political scientist and doctor in Social Studies, analyzed that beyond the self-praise and the official narrative, the president tries to create a climate in which his government project cannot have a change of course or that it would be very dangerous to think that this can last a single administration.

The also academic from the Metropolitan Autonomous University pointed out that under this narrative, the president is already showing his own limitations, that is, the initial expectation that he would do in one administration what in two six-year terms with his famous 100 commitments or the macroprojects that have been clearly expensive and disruptive to public resources. In addition, he pointed out that the employment structure has not developed significantly, despite the efforts that have been made to raise minimum wages.

Flexibility

This panorama, according to Víctor Alarcón Olguín, can be seen as an effect of the pandemic; However, he pointed out that the confrontational climate that the president normally tries to dose or manage, depending on what he sees in his logic, does not help.

He mentioned that a much more convening head of state is required, even with the opposition itself, in order to generate certain types of basic agreements that allow progress, not only with political parties, but with all sectors. “I think those results could have been much faster, much more effective than has certainly been reported up to now.”

He recalled that for these reasons important figures have resigned from his government and pointed out that the administration presents very important fissures, and its closest environment is also showing these weaknesses with more evident scandals.

The Data

minimum salary

At the president’s proposal, at the beginning of 2022 an increase in the minimum wage for the general population from 141.70 to 172.87 pesos per day was approved, and in the Northern Border Free Zone from 213.39 to 260.34.

The voice of the expert

Social programs: Javier Rosiles, political analyst

“In the case of social programs there is some progress, in the sense that people are comfortable, and it seems to me that the issue is what results they will have, but the effects are not clear.”

Context

What will the narrative be in 2023 and 2024?

For the Mexican political scientist and doctor in Social Studies Víctor Alarcón Olguín, AMLO will not show any change in his political narrative. “If you look at it from a football narrative, the president already has an approach and he is going to play with it until the end. The president does not have an alternate narrative,” he stressed.

In interview for Debate He said that at times, López Obrador has been somewhat self-critical, but his basic points have been quite consistent in what he handles. “What I do see as a risk, especially in the context of the electoral reform, which is still in the debate, the president himself is carrying the risks that if a certain way is not proceeded, the INE has to be viewed with suspicion and the possibility of electoral fraud”, he stated. The academic at the UAM pointed out that López Obrador would be placed on the same level as Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, who recently denounced that he could be subject to manipulation of the result even while in power.