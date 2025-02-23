Chiari’s malformation is an anomaly that consists in the fact that brain tissue extends to the core channel. It usually happens when the skull is small or has a deformity, generates pressure in the brain and makes it out of its usual place. This malformation is very rare.

There are three types of chiari malformation that are classified according to the anatomy of extended brain tissue. Chiari type I malformation occurs while forming and growing the skull and brain. In this case, the disease may not be seen until adolescence. Those of type II and III are congenital and already exist from birth.

Causes of Chiari Malformation

Hereditary factor

Chiari type I malformations occur when the skull that houses the cerebellum is very small, presses the brain and makes it out. Those of type II are almost always associated with a form of bifid thorn known as myelomeningocele.

The causes are not clear, but it is suspected that there is, in some cases, a hereditary factor that influences. In some cases, Chiari’s malformation becomes a progressive disease with serious consequences. In other cases, on the other hand, a treatment is not even necessary.

Among the possible complications is hydrocephalus, spine bifid and spinal cord syndrome.

Chiari malformation symptoms

There are not always symptoms

Many patients who have Chiari malformations have no signs or symptoms and do not need any treatment. In fact, they discover that they suffer from this disorder thanks to the realization of evidence for other reasons. In other cases, Chiari malformations are problems. In type I the symptoms appear in adolescence or at the end of childhood. Those of type II have symptoms from birth and are detected in ultrasound during pregnancy. Those of type III are usually the most serious.

The most frequent symptoms, depending on the type, are the following:

Chiari Type I Malformations

– Headache.

– Neck pain.

– Instability when walking.

– Fine motor skills.

– Numbness of hands and feet.

– Dizziness and nausea.

– Vision difficulty.

– Problems to eat: because it costs to swallow.

– Feeling of tiredness.

– Scholiosis.

Chiari Type II malformations. It differs with those of type I in which there are more brain tissue outside its usual place. There are additional symptoms for this type, such as: Weakness in the arms and altered breathing.

Chiari Type III malformations. They are Chiari’s malformations more serious and are present since birth. It consists of a piece of the cerebellum is projected outside the skull through an abnormal opening on the back. It has a greater mortality index and causes neurological problems.

Diagnosis of Chiari Malformation

Physical evaluation and image detection tests

The doctor needs a physical exam and a study of the medical history before performing the tests that are usually a magnetic resonance and a tomography.

Treatment and medication of Chiari’s malformation

Various treatments based on each case

The treatments for Chiari malformations are based on the peculiarities of each case and the severity of the situation. For example, when there are no symptoms, the doctor usually does not indicate any treatment and will suffice with periodic controls. In other cases the use of analgesics is recommended. In other cases, surgery can be used to reduce cranial pressure.

Chiari malformation prevention

There is no prevention

There is no preventive method.