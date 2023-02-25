Oristano, the first interrogation of Monica Vinci, the mother accused of killing her 13-year-old daughter Chiara

Yesterday, Friday 24 February, the first interrogation of monica Vinci, the 52-year-old woman accused of ending the life of her daughter Chiara. She has been hospitalized since last Saturday 18 February, as after the crime she tried to take her life.

On Thursday, many people chose to be present in the church of Silì, for a last farewell to the 13-year-old, who lost her life for his mother’s hand.

Monica Vinci after committing the crime, decided to commit a extreme gesture on itself. She is thrown from the balcony of the house on the first floor.

A passerby and a neighbor, selling her lifeless on the ground, asked for the timely intervention of the doctors and also of theex husband. The latter, having arrived at the house, once he entered the bathroom, did the heartbreaking discovery.

Unfortunately, her only daughter was down by now lifeless. The autopsy revealed that they are about 30 blows that her mother inflicted on her back, which caused her to hemorrhage. When the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for her.

The conditions of Monica Vinci and the interrogation

Monica Vinci’s condition has never appeared much serious. She sustained a trauma to her pelvis, but the doctors always kept her as a precaution sedated.

Yesterday, the magistrate showed up in his room at the San Martino hospital in Oristano, for interrogate her. However, she always showed up with the closed eyes and without no sign of awareness.

For this reason, the Judge decided to postpone, pending his conditions get better. She will listen to it again when she is able to understand and react to the questions put to her.

The motive behind this crime still appears to be shrouded in the mystery. Her father’s lawyer explained that perhaps she did it because in April, after her daughter’s 14th birthday, she could have choose who to go to live with.