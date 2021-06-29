The friend of Chiara Gualzetti, the 15-year-old found lifeless in the Bolognese area, confessed: the motive is not yet clear

Found lifeless at the foot of the Abbey of Monteveglio Chiara Gualzetti, the 15-year-old girl who disappeared in the Bolognese area. The young woman’s parents had reported her disappearance on the evening of last June 27, after she left the house to go to theappointment with a friend and peer of his.

After the discovery of the body, the police immediately opened a murder investigation file. And tried to trace the last movements and the last contacts of the fifteen year old. Detected stab wounds and various injuries.

The attention immediately fell on a friend of his, with whom Chiara should have met that day. Now it would seem, from some rumors that emerged, that the boy collapsed during the interrogation and admitted his guilt. The motive is not yet clear.

The suspect, after the decision of the prosecutor on duty, was transferred to a juvenile justice center, while the victim’s body at themorgue of Bologna.

The parents had tried to contact her, without success, before sounding the alarm to the police. Chiara’s friends, on the other hand, had immediately recounted the facts of the meeting with her friend around 21.30. Then, the tragic discovery of the lifeless body. The investigators immediately took into consideration several leads, but from the cuts and injuries on the young woman’s body, the suspicions of possible murder.

Stabbed several times and his body left behind a bush.

Death of Chiara Gualzetti: the words of the Mayor

Many gathered around the pain of the family, overwhelmed by an unexpected and unbearable pain. Even the mayor Daniele Ruscigno expressed his pain and spoke on behalf of the entire community: