A few weeks ago he had embraced his first daughter, Diana. Chiara Regione died at the age of 37 due to an incurable disease

Mourning in Avellino and Benevento. Clare Region he lost his life at the age of 37. An incurable disease took her away from the affection of her loved ones. The well-known record, well known for her immense talent, had just become a mother of her first daughter.

The news has thrown many people into despair, who still cannot understand the cruelty of life. A young woman with a career that made her happy and with a future ahead of her. A young woman just became a motherwho was powerless against that “monster” who took possession of her body and snatched her from the affection of her loved ones too soon.

He loved cinema and loved spreading the film culture through its meetings, reviews, festivals and courses for both adults and children. She had given birth to the laboratory “Labus in Fabula“, for children aged 5 and over.

Chiara Rigione also taught cinema and the visual arts through projects in the primary and secondary schools.

He has participated, as assistant director, in short films and documentaries for the festival Naples MovieThe Bogota International Film Festival and the Lateral Film Festival.

He won awards, built projects, loved his job and was talented. His works have been followed and appreciated and his smile will be remembered forever by all those who have had the privilege to know her.

They have appeared on the web numerous and heartbreaking posts, published by those who wanted to remember her and say goodbye for the last time. Her words of esteem, affection and love. Words that remember her for the wonderful person which it always was.