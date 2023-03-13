The former suitor shared an Instagram Story that did not go unnoticed

After deleting from Big Brother VIP Davide Donadei returned to social media where he commented on his experience lived in the most spied on house in Italy. In his words, however, many have seen a dig thrown at his ex-girlfriend Clare Rabbi. In the last few hours, the former suitor has decided to respond to the social words shared by the former gieffino.

Social Q&A between Davide Donadei and Chiara Rabbi. A few days ago, in fact, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he became the protagonist of an outburst in which many saw a real dig written for Chiara Rabbi. These were her words:

It was easy for many to talk about things that weren’t true to get a few more clicks, which never hurts in today’s business. I’m good, but I’m not stupid; never forget that.

As already anticipated, in these hours Chiara Rabbi has decided to respond to the social dig launched by her ex-boyfriend.

In detail, the former suitor of Men and women decided to share a sentence of Charles Bukowski which reads these words:

Elegant, but devastating is the silence of those with character.

The sentence written by Chiara did not go unnoticed by her followers according to whom they assumed that her words represent a real response to those written by her ex boyfriend.

It is not the first time that Davide Donadei and Chiara Rabbi tease each other on social media. In recent months there have been many occasions in which the former couple she became the protagonist of exchanges of social digs. Even during the former tronista’s stay in the most spied on house in Italy, Chiara Rabbi has repeatedly commented on the behavior of her ex boyfriend on his Instagram page.