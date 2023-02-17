The alleged quarrel between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez continues to be one of the most debated topics in Italy. The alleged crisis of the most social showbiz couple holds court among fans and onlookers. The last detail that would confirm the crisis has been noticed by several fans of the influencer. In one of her latest stories, Chiara actually appeared without her faith. For some it would be the unequivocal sign of imminent separation; others instead pointed out that the rings had been removed during the Sanremo week. But then, they never returned to their place.

Meanwhile, those directly involved have not confirmed or denied the rumors about the crisis for several days. Since the end of Sanremo, Fedez has practically disappeared from social media. In recent days, the couple has been paparazzi in Milan. For someone about to enter the separation legal department, for someone else it was a psychotherapist. What is certain is that the faces of Chiara and Fedez seemed tense.

Finally, there are those who are convinced that it is all a frame, artfully designed to create a new center of interest around them. All material for the second season of “Ferragnez”, the Amazon Prime series that tells their life behind the scenes. We’ll see.