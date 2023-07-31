Chiara Nasti is often attacked on social media where haters criticize her a bit about everything. Even about how mom does it. The influencer, more often than not, lets it go but when they touch her Thiago directly, she just can’t see us anymore than her. Thus, it happened in the past few hours when one of her followers commented on a story and a post by Chiara in which she was on a boat with her baby.

“I’m very, very sorry… but you have nothing about your mother!! And yet, there are many young people like you, but it can be seen from the gestures, from the movements. You lack all this. The little one is just a laughing stock, there is no love and it shows,” wrote one user. Chiara just didn’t see us anymore and replied to the lady, then reposting her whole message in her Instagram stories.

“Mamma mia, I would raise your children, poor children who are victims of these mothers enraged by life, who pass on to them the same values, namely: envy, malice and sadness. My son is a very active, very happy and super bright kid because he has a mom like me, unlike your children. My heart aches for you to read the thoughts you express”.