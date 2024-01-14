Chiara Nasti: “I'm not like the exhausted ones who pay attention to everything”

Chiara Nasti is once again at the center of controversy: the showgirl, pregnant with her second child, has in fact criticized women who, during pregnancy, follow certain precautions to avoid putting the fetus at risk.

Chiara Nasti gave her followers the opportunity to ask her some questions about hers profile Instagram. A user then asked her: “How do you deal with your hair during pregnancy? Will you do highlights?”.

In fact, dyes are not recommended during pregnancy, as are, for example, some foods, especially uncooked foods.

The influencer responded to the question thus: “No, I'm not like all the exhausted ones who pay attention to everything. When children were first born there weren't all these restrictions. Me too with food, if I go to a place I know I eat raw etc,”.

Already during her first pregnancy, Chiara Nasti had made headlines by lashing out against women who “loose” when they are pregnant.

“You are problematic to think that someone does it to brag. Only because they fall apart. Even if I gain 20 kilos due to my pregnancy I have no problems, I would take them off immediately afterwards” she wrote on social media.